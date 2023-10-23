Paintings solo show opens

LAHORE: A solo show of paintings titled ‘Nature in Flux’ by Amera Rashid opened at Coopera Art Gallery, here.
It was inaugurated by Prof Dr Rahat Naveed Masud, eminent painter and former principal College of Art and Design, University of the Punjab. Around 80 vibrant paintings were on display on the walls of the gallery. The artist expressed her emotions on the canvas using paints in fluid art and Dutch Pour technique by creating flowing rhythm patterns. Amna Ismail Pataudi, Chairperson Artists Association of the Punjab has curated the exhibition. The exhibition will remain open for the general public till October 31 from 10:30am to 6pm except public holidays.
A person casting a vote in this representational image. — Unsplash/FileLAHORE: Dr Kashif Aslam Malik has been...
A representational image showing smoke emanating from a car. — Unspalsh/FileRawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi...
The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry building in Lahore. — LCCI website/FileLAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of...
A representational image of a person being checked for eye sight. — Unsplash/FileLAHORE: Almost about two million...
Punjab police officials stand for a picture with a criminal involved in a murder case on October 22, 2023. —...
Clockwise: This combination of three photographs released on October 22, 2023, shows IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar during...