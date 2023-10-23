Paintings solo show opens

Participants can be seen during an inauguration ceremony of A solo show of paintings titled ‘Nature in Flux’ by Amera Rashid at Coopera Art Gallery on October 22, 2023 in this still. — Facebook/Coopera Art Gallery

LAHORE: A solo show of paintings titled ‘Nature in Flux’ by Amera Rashid opened at Coopera Art Gallery, here.

It was inaugurated by Prof Dr Rahat Naveed Masud, eminent painter and former principal College of Art and Design, University of the Punjab. Around 80 vibrant paintings were on display on the walls of the gallery. The artist expressed her emotions on the canvas using paints in fluid art and Dutch Pour technique by creating flowing rhythm patterns. Amna Ismail Pataudi, Chairperson Artists Association of the Punjab has curated the exhibition. The exhibition will remain open for the general public till October 31 from 10:30am to 6pm except public holidays.