MQM activist shot dead in Orangi Town

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqboo Siddiqui while addressing the media flanked by senior party leaders in Karachi on October 14, 2023. — Facebook/MQM ( Muttahida Quami Movement)

An activist of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) was shot dead apparently in an act of target killing in the Orangi Town area on Sunday night. Meanwhile, a young man was gunned down on Shaheed-e-Millat Road and a watchman of a vacant plot was killed in the Manghopir area.

The MQM-P activist’s murder took place in the Khairabad area of Orangi Town. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The deceased man was identified as Niaz Hussain.

Quoting initial investigations, police said the incident appeared to be a target killing as the victim was chased and killed in a street. The unidentified perpetrators were riding a motorcycle, police added. The investigators also seized four empty shells of a 9mm pistol from the crime scene.

Police said the deceased man was an MQM-P activist. No case had been registered till the filing of this news story. Separately, a young man was shot dead apparently for offering resistance during a mugging bid on Shaheed-e-Millat Road.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Danish. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The victim suffered a fatal gunshot in his head, police said, adding that he had a mobile phone and cash in his possession.

Danish was a resident of PECHS. His neighbours said he was killed while he was returning home after his night duty. He was the eldest among four siblings. The neighbours informed police that Danish was a responsible young man.

Police suspect that he was shot by muggers. Further investigations are under way. In another incident, the body of a man was found in New Mianwali Colony in the Manghopir area. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the victim was identified as Safdar, 43, son of Hassan.

Police said the victim was residing on a vacant plot where he was serving as a watchman. He was shot and killed by unidentified assailants near the plot. Empty drums and tanks for petrol were kept at the plot, which the victim used to oversee.

Police said two empty shells of a .30 bore pistol were found from the scene. They added that according to information provided by the victim’s relatives, his murder could be the result of some personal enmity. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

A female pedestrian was robbed by a motorcyclist in Ancholi Society in the Samanabad area. CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing the motorcyclist chasing the woman. The suspect intercepted the woman in a street, snatched her purse and fled the scene. Police said they had registered a case and initiated investigations to trace the culprit.