ATC allows police to quiz Khadija Shah in prison

LAHORE: An-Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday accepted the investigation officer’s (IO) petition seeking questioning PTI leader Khadija Shah in connection with torching of police vehicles in Lahore’s Rahat Bakery Chowk on May 9 inside the jail.

In his petition, IO Naveed Anjum said that questioning was required in yet another case in which Khadija Shah had been nominated. A case had been registered against her at Sarwar Road police station for setting police vehicles on fire.

The officer told the court that although Khadija had been granted bails in Askari Tower and Jinnah House attacks cases, she had not been set free yet since she was still to deposit surety bonds.

Earlier, ATC had ordered the release of another PTI female activist Sanam Javed after the approval of a surety bond in the case but she was arrested again after she came out of the jail. Sanam was granted bail in the May 9 riots case last week.