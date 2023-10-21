Pakistan, China call for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Friday called upon the international community to act with greater urgency, step up input into the Palestinian question, facilitate early resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel and find a way to bring about enduring peace.

“The two sides expressed deep concerns over the current escalation of tensions and violence between Palestine and Israel, and called for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities and every possible effort to protect civilians and avert an even worse humanitarian disaster in Gaza,” said a 31-point joint press statement, issued by the Foreign Offices of both capitals, on the conclusion of the official visit to China by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to attend the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Both sides reiterated that the fundamental way out of the conflict lies in implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestine.

While the two sides agreed that China and Pakistan are All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners and iron brothers, the friendship between the two countries is time-tested and unbreakable.

“The Chinese side reiterated that the China-Pakistan relationship is a priority in its foreign relations. The Pakistani side underscored that the Pakistan-China relationship is the cornerstone of its foreign policy. The two sides will continue to view the relationship between China and Pakistan from a strategic and long-term perspective, move forward together on the path of development and accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future in the new era,” said the statement.

The issue of the two armed forces also found a mention, and the two sides expressed satisfaction at the close cooperation, trust and communication between the armed forces of the two countries. “Underscoring that stronger strategic defence and security cooperation between China and Pakistan is an important factor of peace and stability in the region, the two sides agreed to maintain high-level mil-to-mil visits and exchanges and deepen cooperation in areas of training, joint exercises and military technology,” added the statement.

Important was the subject of terrorism as there have been continuous attacks on Pakistan, including Chinese citizens working here. While condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the Chinese side recognised Pakistan’s contributions and sacrifices in combating terrorism.

“The two sides agreed to further enhance counter-terrorism cooperation to promote world peace and security. The Pakistani side reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan, and to hold accountable the perpetrators of terrorist attacks targeting Chinese personnel,” said the statement.

The Chinese government appreciated the great efforts taken by the Pakistani side in this regard. Both sides expressed complete satisfaction over the ongoing bilateral security cooperation and agreed to strengthen it.

Pakistan expressed strong support for Chinese leadership’s vision of openness, regional connectivity, economic integration and willingness to share technology while continuing to support the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilisation Initiative put forward by the Chinese side, and highly commended China’s efforts to safeguard the rights of developing countries for sustainable development.

“The above-mentioned initiatives call on the international community to attach importance to the issue of development and revitalise the global partnership for development, stress the need to pursue the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and emphasise respect for the diversity in world civilisations and uphold the principles of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilisations,” said the statement.

The two sides agreed to further enhance cooperation within the framework of the above-mentioned initiatives and jointly promote development, security and cultural prosperity to contribute to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

China reiterated that Kashmir is a long-standing dispute left from history that should be properly and peacefully resolved in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

Importance was given to the Khunjerab Pass, which plays an important role in promoting bilateral trade and people-to-people exchanges.

“The two sides announced that the Khunjerab Pass will function all year round and agreed to step up the infrastructure construction and management of the Khunjerab Pass and improve its passage conditions.”

Recognising the significance of Gwadar Port as an important node in cross-regional connectivity, the two sides agreed to speed up development of the port and its auxiliary projects.

“The two sides reviewed with satisfaction the progress of desalination plant, the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), the Pak-China Friendship Hospital and other projects. Both sides reiterated their resolve to make Gwadar a high-quality port, a regional trade hub and a connectivity node,” said the statement.

APP adds: Recognising that the ML-1 upgradation is an important project under the CPEC framework and is of great significance to Pakistan’s social and economic development, the two sides agreed to carry out the common understanding of the leaders of two countries to implement the project at an early date.

They reviewed with satisfaction the important progress made in the preliminary work of the Karakoram Highway (Raikot-Thakot section) realignment project and agreed to fast track its implementation.

The two sides affirmed their resolve to further move forward to launch preparatory work for D I Khan-Zhob Road Project to build momentum for enhancing connectivity and socio-economic development of Pakistan, under CPEC.

The Chinese side appreciated the efforts of the Pakistani side to vigorously develop Photovoltaic and other renewable energy projects, which are in alignment with the green, low carbon and environmentally friendly development of the energy sector.

Both sides encouraged Chinese companies to further participate in the development of such projects in line with normal commercial principles to achieve win-win outcomes.

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in the mining industry, including in the fields of geological survey, joint research on geology and minerals, training of talent and planning of mining industrial parks.

They recognised that agricultural cooperation between the two countries is rich in potential, and that sound progress has been made in crop breeding and pest control projects, especially under the framework of CPEC.

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas such as crop cultivation, prevention and control of animal and plant diseases, agricultural mechanisation, exchange of agricultural technology and trade in agricultural products.

The Pakistani side reaffirmed its firm commitment to the one-China Principle and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory and it firmly supports the Chinese government’s efforts to achieve national reunification and opposes any form of Taiwan independence.

The Pakistani side said it firmly supports China on issues concerning the South China Sea, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Xizang.

During the visit, the two sides signed 20 agreements and MoUs, covering cooperation on the BRI, infrastructure, mining, industry, green and low-carbon development, health, space cooperation, digital economy, development cooperation and export of agricultural products to China.