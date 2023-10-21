Holy Family Hospital to be functional by February 2024. Twitter

Rawalpindi:Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Friday said that special measures were being taken to equip the city’s Holy Family Hospital (HFH) with modern facilities.

During a visit to HFH to review the process of revamping the hospital, he said that the patients and their families would get state-of-the-art facilities after the upgrade of the hospital. He requested the patients to cooperate with the administration so that the hospital could be operational at the earliest.

The commissioner directed the officials to display banners in different parts of the city to inform the public about the construction work. On the occasion, the concerned officials briefed the commissioner that the construction work would be started in the next two days and a deadline of three months February 2024 had been set for the hospital’s completion.

It was briefed that the new and old block of HFH would be revamped while the hospital would not be shut down completely. The officials further briefed the commissioner that a marque was also being set up nearby to deal with the patients.

The outdoor patient department will serve the patients as usual while the serious patients of HFH will be transferred to other hospitals of the city including Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant, Benazir Bhutto, District Headquarters and Red Crescent Hospitals under load sharing formula.

Services of staff and doctors from HFH would also be rendered to other hospitals so that there was no problem due to the increase in patient load. The officials said that dengue-infected patients would be transferred to Red Crescent Hospital while kidney and bladder patients would be treated at the Institute of Urology and Transplantation.

Likewise, transportation arrangements would also be made for patient shifting. Director Development Nazia Sudhan, Principal Rawalpindi Medical University Dr. Jahangir Sarwar, Medical Superintendent HFH Dr. Ijaz Butt, Xen Building and other concerned officers were also present there.