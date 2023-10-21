U Microfinance Bank appoints CEO

KARACHI: U Microfinance Bank, a subsidiary of PTCL Group, the largest ICT services provider in Pakistan, announced on Thursday the appointment of Mohamed Essa Al Taheri as its new acting President and CEO.
Al Taheri, who has been a member of the bank's board of directors, replaces Kabeer Naqvi, who resigned from his position. Al Taheri has over 20 years of experience in the financial sector, including roles at e& Group, HSBC Bank, Dubai Commercial Bank, and the Development Board of the Dubai Government. Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO of PTCL & Ufone 4G and Chairman of the Board of Governors of U Microfinance Bank, welcomed Al Taheri and thanked Naqvi for his years of service. He also expressed his commitment to support Al Taheri in sustaining the bank's growth trajectory. U Microfinance Bank, which offers digital banking solutions to low-income segments of the population, has shown impressive financial performance and innovation under PTCL Group's backing. The bank aims to continue its digital transformation and expand its outreach and impact.
ZONG, LCCI sign deal. x/BcastRepublicLAHORE: Zong signed a memorandum of understanding with the Lahore Chamber of...
‘Reforms needed to stabilise rupee’. The News/FileKARACHI: Pakistan needs to bring reforms and address...
The U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C., U.S., Oct. 22, 2021. New York: Relentless selling of U.S....
Relaxation foils reforms. The News/FileLAHORE: Decline of rupee after almost four weeks of appreciation against the US...
Rupee steady as dollar demand matches supply. AFP/FileKARACHI: The rupee was little changed against the dollar on...
Fertiliser makers seek FBR intervention to fix track and trace system. ugaoo.com/LAHORE: The fertilizer sector is...