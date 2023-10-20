ECP issues production orders for Imran. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday issued production orders for jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and ex-premier Imran Khan in cases of contempt of the commission. A charge sheet will be filed against the chairman PTI when produced on October 24

A four-member bench, headed by ECP Member Sindh Nisar Ahmad Durrani, released two separate but almost identical orders for Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhary, a former member of the PTI. Both will be indicted on Oct 24. However, in the case of Fawad Chaudhary, the commission also issued bailable warrants of arrest and directed the relevant IGP to serve them.

At the hearing on October 11, Shoaib Shaheen, who had appeared before a four-member bench of the commission headed by Nisar Durrani, contended that the PTI chairman was in jail, making it impossible for him to attend the proceedings. He had urged for a production order for PTI chairman.

According to the order released to the media, it was a matter of record that, the matter was pending adjudication since August, and has to be decided without any further delay. “Since the respondent is in Adiala Jail…and his personal appearance is mandatory to proceed further with the matter. ln such view of the matter, there is no alternate except to issue production order of respondent namely Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi,” the order read.

The commission said the production order is being issued under Section 10 of Elections Act 2017 read with rule 4 of Elections Rules 2017 and further read with the relevant provision of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 and under this production order, the respondent shall be produced only before Election Commission of Pakistan on October 24, 2023 at 10 am and after the culmination of proceedings, the respondent shall be returned to jail forthwith.

Through the order, the commission’s bench directed the office to convey the directions to the superintendent, Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, to make all necessary arrangements for the production of respondent before ECP. The IGP, Islamabad and IGP, Punjab, have been asked to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the production of Imran Khan.

Similarly, the same four-member bench ordered serving bailable arrest warrants on former leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Fawad Ahmad Chaudhry for using “intemperate, unparliamentary language and contemptuous remarks” against the Election Commission as well as the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

It further said, “The previous order dated 22.08.2023 was to be complied with by respondent but he is not in attendance despite direction for personal appearance. Qamar lnayat, Advocate, appeared on behalf of Faisal Fareed Ch, Senior Counsel for respondent. He states that the respondent is unwell due to which he is unable to appear before the Commission and Faisal Fareed has to appear before the Honourable High Court.

“He made a request for adjournment. lt reveals from previous order sheets that the respondent is seeking adjournments on one or the other pretext and is reluctant to appear voluntarily. ln such view of the matter, we have been left with no alternative except to issue a bailable warrant of respondent. Consequently, a bailable warrant of arrest against the respondent (Fawad) is issued in the sum of Rs50,000/- with two sureties in the like amount each,” the orders read.

According to the orders, the bailable warrant shall be executed through the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, who shall ensure compliance strictly in accordance with law. The office is to take follow-up action and list the matter on October 24 at 10 am for framing of charge against the respondent.