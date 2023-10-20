MoU signed on cooperation in criminal justice system

LAHORE: The MoU signing ceremony was held at Central Police Office between Punjab Police and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to promote bilateral cooperation in the field of criminal justice system and research.
IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and Head of Department Law and Policy Sikandar Ahmad Shah from LUMS University signed the MoU. IG said that steps had been taken to provide various modern training short courses to the children of police employees from LUMS. He said that both institutions would provide mutual support and exchange of human resources in legal matters. He said that the university would assist in increasing the capacity of police human resources for the prevention and handling of crimes, including gender violence and harassment and police would provide support in the research projects of the students of LUMS doing internship in Punjab Police.
Two people can be seen running. — Pixabay/FileLAHORE: SSP Admin Atif Nazir on Thursday conducted a detailed review...
A book launching ceremony on October 19, 2023, can be seen taking place in this picture with the authors of the book...
The Punjab Institute of Neurosciences building can be seen in this picture released on August 15, 2021. —...
A picture taken from Sderot shows smoke plumes rising above buildings during an Israeli strike on the northern Gaza...
A representational image showing a hand and people in the background. — Pixabay/FileLAHORE: Around 35,870 women were...
Dr Abdul Rauf Rafiqui can be seen speaking in this screengrab taken from a video released on November 2, 2020. —...