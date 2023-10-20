MoU signed on cooperation in criminal justice system

This picture shows moments after the MoU signing ceremony at the Central Police Office between the Punjab Police and the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) where IGP Dr Usman Anwar (c) is shaking hands with LUMS official on October 19, 2023. — X/@OfficialDPRPP

LAHORE: The MoU signing ceremony was held at Central Police Office between Punjab Police and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to promote bilateral cooperation in the field of criminal justice system and research.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and Head of Department Law and Policy Sikandar Ahmad Shah from LUMS University signed the MoU. IG said that steps had been taken to provide various modern training short courses to the children of police employees from LUMS. He said that both institutions would provide mutual support and exchange of human resources in legal matters. He said that the university would assist in increasing the capacity of police human resources for the prevention and handling of crimes, including gender violence and harassment and police would provide support in the research projects of the students of LUMS doing internship in Punjab Police.