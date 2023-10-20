Punjab, Balochistan governors discuss promotion of inter-provincial ties

Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman (left) during a meeting in Lahore on October 18, 2023. — Facebook/Malak Abdul Wali Kakar

LAHORE: Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman here Thursday at Governor’s House. In the meeting, issues of mutual interest and promotion of inter-provincial relations were discussed in detail.

Punjab Governor welcomed his counterpart to Lahore. Speaking on this occasion, Balighur Rehman said that Balochistan is the largest province of the country in terms of area, development and prosperity of Balochistan is essential for the development of the country. He said that sizeable number of scholarships and seats had been reserved for the students of Balochistan in the universities and medical colleges in Punjab. He apprised Balochistan Governor about the steps taken as chancellor in universities.

He said that consortiums had been formed in seven important areas in the universities. The aim is to strengthen linkages between academia and industry and to suggest recommendations for improvement in these key areas. Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar appreciated these initiatives.

Health minister calls on governor

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram met Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman. General Secretary of Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine Dr Soumia Iqtidar was also present in the meeting.

Matters of mutual interest and World Diabetes Day celebrations were discussed in the meeting. Punjab Governor said that the medical services of Prof Dr Javed Akram are commendable. An awareness seminar will be organised with reference to World Diabetes Day.

Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram said that Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine was organizing an awareness walk and seminar on World Diabetes Day in collaboration with Pakistan Endocrine Society on November 14. In reference to World Diabetes Day, the walk will be led by Governor Balighur Rahman. During the awareness seminar, free doctor's consultation, diagnosis and treatment of diabetes will be provided.