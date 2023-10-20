Youth found dead

LAHORE: A 25-year-old youth was found dead near Muslim Town Mor on Thursday. Police claimed that the youth, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. The body was shifted to the morgue.
Two people can be seen running. — Pixabay/FileLAHORE: SSP Admin Atif Nazir on Thursday conducted a detailed review...
A book launching ceremony on October 19, 2023, can be seen taking place in this picture with the authors of the book...
This picture shows moments after the MoU signing ceremony at the Central Police Office between the Punjab Police and...
The Punjab Institute of Neurosciences building can be seen in this picture released on August 15, 2021. —...
A picture taken from Sderot shows smoke plumes rising above buildings during an Israeli strike on the northern Gaza...
A representational image showing a hand and people in the background. — Pixabay/FileLAHORE: Around 35,870 women were...