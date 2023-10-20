 
close
Friday October 20, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Lahore

Youth found dead

By Our Correspondent
October 20, 2023
A representational image of a crime scene. — Unsplash/File
A representational image of a crime scene. — Unsplash/File

LAHORE: A 25-year-old youth was found dead near Muslim Town Mor on Thursday. Police claimed that the youth, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. The body was shifted to the morgue.