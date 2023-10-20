CM orders timely completion of 34 priority projects

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi while chairing a cabinet meeting on October October 4, 2023. — X/@MohsinnaqviC42

LAHORE: Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the timely completion of 34 priority projects of public importance, emphasising round-the-clock dedication to meet project deadlines.

He was chairing a meeting at the Planning & Development Board on Thursday which was attended by Provincial Minister for P&D Bilal Afzal, chief secretary, SMBR, secretaries of finance, health, P&D, housing & urban development and others.

There should be no delays and all allied matters should be promptly addressed, the CM stressed and vowed to regularly visit the P&D to review progress on development projects.

A detailed review of progress on priority development projects was presented by the P&D chairman and secretaries concerned. The CM reviewed construction activities through drone footage and commended the performance of the P&D Board on the efficient monitoring system. He also inspected various sections of the P&D Board, including its daycare. Meanwhile, the chief minister visited Nawaz Sharif Interchange Bedian Road Underpass late night and Akbar Chowk Flyovers projects early morning.

Mohsin Naqvi reviewed progress being made about digging work of Bedian Road Underpass project and inspected ongoing development activities. He directed early completion of development works of Bedian Road Underpass project.

Sikh delegation meets Naqvi

A delegation of Sikh yatrees coming from America and other countries met with the Caretaker chief minister at CM office here Thursday.

The Sikh yatrees thanked the CM on looking after religious places of the Sikh community at Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Hassan Abdal and Kartarpur.

The chief minister while taking with the delegation said that the Punjab government was trying to provide visa to the Sikh yatrees on arriving in Pakistan. ‘I have talked with the federal government in this regard and will give you good news soon.’ A community centre will be established for the Sikh community at Nankana Sahib. The CM said that a special tours package in Punjab for the Sikh pilgrims was being introduced, adding that Tourism department was giving a final shape to this package. The Sikh pilgrims can avail online booking of this package.

‘I am pleased that youths are also part of the delegation. Sikh pilgrims will be fully taken care and will be provided great hospitality,’ CM said that Sikh pilgrims can come to Pakistan whenever they feel like and would not face any problem. Chief Secretary Zahid Aktar Zaman welcomed the delegation.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf calls on CM

Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy, met with the caretaker chief minister at his office here Thursday. The discussion encompassed various areas of mutual interest, specifically delving into the professional affairs of the Pakistan Navy and addressing the demand of the Punjab-based industries regarding the maritime sector. Expressing his admiration, the CM paid tribute to the courageous personnel of the Pakistan Navy who have consistently defended the nation's maritime boundaries. He affirmed a commitment to unlocking the potential of Punjab's relevant industries within the maritime sector.

CM condoles death of SM Zafar

The caretaker chief minister expressed his deep grief over the death of renowned lawyer SM Zafar. Mohsin Naqvi in his condolence message expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs. CM acknowledged that SM Zafar always raised a voice for the rule of law. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.