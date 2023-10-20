PAL announces over Rs5m in prizes for distinguished writers and poets

Pakistan Academy of Letters building can be seen. — Facebook/Pakistan Academy of Letters

Islamabad:In a significant literary development, the prestigious Pakistan Academy of Letters has revealed a generous prize pool of more than Rs5 million to honor exceptional writers and poets of the country.

The renowned poet Zafar Iqbal has been named the recipient of the Kamal-e-Fun Award for 2021, a highly esteemed recognition for his remarkable literary contributions. This announcement was made by Dr. Najeeba Arif, the President of the PAL, during a press conference following the Award Committee’s meeting. The ‘Kamal-e-Fun Award’ stands as the highest literary accolade in the country, accompanied by a substantial Rs1 million prize.

The selection of Zafar Iqbal for the ‘Kamal-e-Fun Award’ was made by a distinguished panel of judges, featuring eminent intellectuals such as Munir Ahmad Badini, Prof. Dr. Nazir Tabassum, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Farooqui, Dr. Rauf Parekh, and more. The ‘Kamal-e-Fun Award’ is a yearly acknowledgment of a Pakistani scholar’s lifetime dedication to literature and holds the distinction of being the nation’s most esteemed literary honor. It was established by the Pakistan Academy of Letters in 1997, it has previously been awarded to luminaries like Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi, Bano Qudsia, and Fahmida Riaz, among others.