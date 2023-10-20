An event was organized by Pakistan Post on October 9 for World Post Day at GPO Rawalpindi. Since I have been collecting commemorative postage stamps of Pakistan and other countries for many years, it was a great opportunity to attend the event and visit the stalls of Pakistan Post to buy the commemorative stamps of Pakistan.

I was glad to see students of various schools and colleges taking a keen interest in the new Museum of the Postal History of Pakistan. It was also a treat to watch the commemorative stamps exhibition which was a centre of attraction for the visitors, students and stamp collectors. Great job, Pakistan Post.

Syed Ali Musa Zaidi

Rawalpindi