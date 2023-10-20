Hydel power generation rises 13.5pc in July-Sept. Twitter/Wapda

LAHORE: Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) said on Thursday that it provided 15.002 billion units of hydel electricity to the national grid during the first quarter (July-September)of the current fiscal year 2023-24, an increase of 13.5 percent compared with the same period last year.

"The increased hydel generation helped the national exchequer save Rs50 billion that would have been spent on generating the same amount of electricity through expensive imported residual furnace oil (RFO)," the WAPDA spokesperson said in a statement.

WAPDA attributed the improved performance to better hydrology, efficient operation and maintenance of its hydel power stations and resumption of electricity generation from Neelum

Jhelum Hydel Power Station in August this year.

According to WAPDA, Tarbela Hydel Power Station contributed 6.839 billion units, Tarbela 4th Extension 2.860 billion units, Ghazi Barotha 2.229 billion units, Mangla 1.113 billion units, Neelum Jhelum 708 million units, Warsak 318 million units and Chashma Hydel Power Station generated 270 million units during the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24.

"Other hydel power stations of WAPDA cumulatively generated 0.665 billion units," the spokesperson added. WAPDA said its hydel generation was the most affordable and environment-friendly electricity in the country, as its generation cost stood at about Rs3.51 per unit, against the uniform national average determined tariff of Rs42.95 per unit for the consumers above 700 units.

The spokesperson said the WAPDA owns and operates 22 hydel power stations including Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Station and is implementing a least-cost energy generation plan to double its installed power generation capacity from 9,500 megawatts (MW) to about 19,500 MW by 2029 with phased completion of the under-construction mega projects including Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project and Tarbela 5th Extension Project.

WAPDA was established through an act of parliament in February 1958 for integrated and rapid development and maintenance of water and power resources of the country. Its duties include controlling soil salinity and water logging, irrigation, water supply and drainage, prevention of water logging and reclamation of saline land, and generation, transmission and distribution of power.

However, later functions of thermal generation and power transmission and distribution were bifurcated into independent entities. "The mission of WAPDA is to provide efficient and sustainable management of water and power resources in the country and is translated into clear objectives, enabling specific outcomes in line with the vision of the authority," the spokesperson added.