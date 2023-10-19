US sanctions support network for Iran’s missile, drone programmes. The News/File

WASHINGTON: US authorities unveiled new sanctions on Wednesday on individuals and entities that allegedly support Iran´s missile and drone programmes, as UN-mandated restrictions on the country´s activities lapse.

The sanctions target actors based in Iran, Hong Kong, China and Venezuela, the US Treasury Department said.

“Iran´s reckless choice to continue its proliferation of destructive UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and other weapons prolongs numerous conflicts in regions around the world,” said Brian Nelson, Treasury under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in a statement.

The announcement came as EU officials on Wednesday also said the bloc would maintain sanctions on Iran beyond the deadline of a landmark nuclear deal. The deal agreed with world powers in 2015 was aimed at curbing Iran´s nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

The decision to keep the sanctions in place was originally announced by Britain, France, and Germany, all signatories to the pact, last month. The Treasury Department said on Wednesday that it was sanctioning 11 individuals, eight entities and one vessel.

The people targeted have “materially supported” Iran in the production and proliferation of missiles and drones, the Treasury added. The action was taken jointly with the State Department, which is designating eight individuals and entities. Along with the landmark Iran nuclear deal, the UN Security Council passed a resolution in 2015 requiring certain international restrictions, but those expired on Wednesday.