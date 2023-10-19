Usama likely to play against Australia. grassrootscricket.pk

ISLAMABAD: Leg-spinner Usama Mir is a strong contender to take the field in the World Cup match against Australia on Friday (tomorrow), revealed a well-placed source accompanying the team.

Usama could well replace one of the seamers in the Pakistan team for the important match to be played in Bangalore. “Usama may be there in the playing XI against Australia. The management is expected to rest one of the seamers to accommodate Usama in the playing XI. However, it all depends on the nature of the wicket. As things stand today, Usama is favourite to make the playing XI,” he said.

Usama was the first player to contract a viral infection ahead of the Pakistan match against India in Ahmedabad. “He had fever when Pakistan took on India last Saturday and did not even accompany the team to the ground. Now he has fully recovered and participated in training sessions. He bowled well at the nets on Wednesday and as things stand at the moment, he may well see him playing the match against Australia,” the source said.

The Bangalore pitch usually is rated as batting friendly and offers some assistance to spinners. “It largely depends on the nature of the pitch which will be there on Friday. A typical Bangalore pitch may well see Usama playing against Australia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan team members have recovered fully from the flu and fever they suffered following the match against India. All barring Mohammad Haris went through their paces at nets in Bangalore Wednesday.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official accompanying the team, when contacted in Bangalore, confirmed that all players except Haris participated in the training. “All players, barring Haris, have fully recovered from the viral infection they suffered recently. Haris however is yet to recover from the flu and did not participate in the training session on Wednesday. Though he is expected to recover in a couple of days,” he said while talking to The News.

Even Abdullah Shafiq who was had a strong flu has recovered and trained with others. “For the last two days the majority of the players had their nets at the ground,” he said. To a question about Fakhar Zaman’s knee status, he said he was having this problem in recent times. “He has been carrying a knee issue which sometimes gets aggravated. However, there is nothing serious as he trained at the nets and also participated in other routines.”