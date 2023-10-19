Cop martyred in Peshawar attack

Peshawar Police officials during a checkpoint in the city on October 9, 2023. — X/@PeshawarCCPO

PESHAWAR: A cop was martyred and another person was wounded in an attack near Pir Bala on Warsak Road here on Wednesday. Officials said Constable Naeem who was posted in Regi Police Station was martyred while Asif, another person accompanying him, was wounded when armed attackers opened fire on them.

Senior police officers reached the spot after the attack and started an investigation. The senior superintendent of police operations also visited the hospital and met the wounded person to find any lead as to who was behind the attack.

A day earlier, a hand grenade was hurled at the Tehkal Police Station where one civilian sustained injuries. Besides, police were also reported to have been attacked by snatchers in different areas of the provincial capital.