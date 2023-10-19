Rs400m approved for IPH upgradation

A person can be seen holding notes of Pakistani currency Rupee in the hands. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education has approved PC-I of Rs400 million for the upgradation of the Institute of Public Health, renovation of the building, increasing the teaching and research facilities.

Out of this amount, Rs250 million will be spent on the repair and renovation of the institute building, classrooms, washrooms, replacement of old water supply pipes and electric wires, while Rs150 million will be spent on the purchase of laboratory equipment, establishment of Disease Surveillance and Research Centres and increase in educational facilities are included. This was informed by the IPH Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir. She said that the need for renovation of the old building of the institute, necessary construction and repair of the building, improving the washrooms and renovating the classrooms has been felt for a long time. She said that establishment of prevention of diseases centre in IPH for the improvement of public health, increase in research and teaching facilities and upgrading of laboratories were also required.

She said that Secretary Specialised Healthcare Ali Jan Khan has approved Rs400 million PC-I in view of the importance of public health and the fundamental role of the Institute in disease prevention. In addition to the repair and maintenance of the building, the addition of teaching and research facilities for the students, the upgradation of the laboratories will be done. In addition, the institute will also install a 20KW solar system as an alternative source of energy. Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that the period to complete the work on PC-I was fixed for two years. She appreciated the initiative of approving PC1 of Rs400 million to upgrade the Institute, increasing educational and research facilities in the institution and taking new initiatives to improve public health. The measures will give a new look to IPH and there will be substantial increase in educational as well as research facilities for the students and researchers, she added.