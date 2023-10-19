PTI writes to Baqar to provide level playing field for elections

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar (c) talks to media at MA Jinnah Road, Seabreeze area while Minister Home Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz (L) and IG Police Raja Riffat Mukhtar are standing beside him on September 7, 2023. — Instagram/@sindhcmhouse

The Karachi chapter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has made an appeal to Interim Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar to champion democratic ideals and ensure a fair and equitable political landscape for all parties participating in the forthcoming elections.

In a letter addressed to the CM on Wednesday, Karachi PTI President Khurrum Sher Zaman mentioned the party’s request for permission to engage in political activities within the city, a crucial aspect of their election preparations. The response from the commissioner’s office regarding this request was now anticipated.

Zaman underscored the weighty responsibility entrusted to Baqar to ensure that all political entities, including the PTI, were provided a level playing field to campaign, express their concerns, and vie on equal terms in the electoral arena. The PTI firmly believes that a democratic process hinges on conducting free and fair elections, enabling Karachi’s residents to make well-informed choices from the array of available options, he said.

The PTI leader urged crew CM to harness his authority and influence to guarantee that all political parties receive the requisite permissions and support to actively engage with the electorate. Such measures, he emphasised, will not only uphold the fundamental tenets of democracy but also contribute to a transparent and credible electoral process in Karachi. The letter expressed the PTI Karachi’s anticipation of a positive response from him, reaffirming the party’s unwavering commitment to the democratic values cherished by the nation.