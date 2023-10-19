ABAD chief praises COAS’s steps to stabilise economy

The Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) building can be seen in this picture released on December 20, 2017. — Facebook/Association of Builders & Developers of Pakistan - ABAD

The Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) chairman, Asif Sumsum, has praised Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir for his efforts to stabilise the national economy through stringent measures.

In a press statement, he said the army chief took measures to control smuggling and black marketing of US dollars and win the confidence of investors and business fraternity.

Sumsum said that the steps taken by the COAS would have a long-lasting positive impact for the economic growth of the country. He added that the actions of the COAS that brought the US dollar down by Rs60 spoke volumes of his commitment to the betterment of the country's economy. The ABAD chairman said that coupled with a decline in international crude prices, these steps enabled the government to slash the prices of petroleum products by a historic Rs40 per litre.