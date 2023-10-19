ABAD chief praises COAS’s steps to stabilise economy

The Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) chairman, Asif Sumsum, has praised Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir for his efforts to stabilise the national economy through stringent measures.
In a press statement, he said the army chief took measures to control smuggling and black marketing of US dollars and win the confidence of investors and business fraternity.
Sumsum said that the steps taken by the COAS would have a long-lasting positive impact for the economic growth of the country. He added that the actions of the COAS that brought the US dollar down by Rs60 spoke volumes of his commitment to the betterment of the country's economy. The ABAD chairman said that coupled with a decline in international crude prices, these steps enabled the government to slash the prices of petroleum products by a historic Rs40 per litre.
An aerial view of the commercial district of Pakistan's port city of Karachi. — AFP/FileThe Lost River and the...
People wait outside the hall at the Jinnah International Airport. — AFP/FilePersonnel of the Pakistan Customs have...
Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar talks to media at MA Jinnah Road, Seabreeze area while Minister...
Karachi police chief Khadim Hussain Rind while speaking to junior officers in Garden HQ South Karachi on October 7,...
A representational image of a crime scene. — Unsplash/FileThe body of a five-year-old boy was found near a dry...
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori during a launching ceremony of the public complaints system in Karachi in this...