MWM, PML-N rallies express solidarity with Palestinians

MWM leader Allama Sadiq Jafri while speaking during a public gathering in this picture released on July 16, 2023. — Facebook/Muhammad sadiq jafri

The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen’s (MWM) Karachi Division on Wednesday held a rally on Sharea Faisal to protest against the Israeli aggression in Gaza and the inhuman attacks on hospitals.

Hundreds participated in the rally and censured the Zionist state of Israel as well as America and India. Addressing the protesters, MWM leader Allama Sadiq Jafri condemned Israel’s assault on hospitals, pointing out that it is a grave violation of international humanitarian and warfare laws.

Allama Jafri said that for the past 10 days, several Palestinian cities, including Gaza, have been subjected to continuous and brutal bombings, resulting in the senseless deaths of women, children, the elderly and young people. He criticised global peace organisations and international bodies for their silence on the Israeli aggression.

He also voiced concerns over the lack of a clear stance from Pakistan’s government against the Israeli aggression. He stressed that patriotic Pakistanis do not accept Israel’s existence under any circumstances.

He pointed out that the blood of over 1,000 martyrs in the recent hospital attack is on the hands of Israel and Arab rulers. He said that for the past 75 years Palestinians have suffered due to Israeli oppression, but now Muslim nations need to come together to support Palestinians.

He called on Pakistan’s government to officially declare a three-day national mourning for the innocent lives lost in the recent massacre. At the end of the rally, the participants burned the flags of Israel and America.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz also held a protest outside the Karachi Press Club to denounce Israeli aggression. Nihal Hashmi, Muhammad Zubair, Bashir Memon and other party leaders participated in the protest.