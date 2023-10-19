Savings texts

National Savings recently launched a mobile application that provides details of transactions for customers who have investments in BSC, PBA/c, and SA/c. However, customers with investments in SSC(R), and DSC don't have this facility. The central directorate of National Savings frequently receives complaints of less payment of profit, over deduction of withholding tax, undue deduction of Zakat, etc in these schemes.

Why didn't the CDNS facilitate the customers of these schemes? Furthermore, most people don't use mobile applications. The CDNS needs to immediately start an SMS alert service to minimize the chances of complaints regarding embezzlement.

Arif Khalil

Karachi