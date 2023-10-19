Savings texts

National Savings recently launched a mobile application that provides details of transactions for customers who have investments in BSC, PBA/c, and SA/c. However, customers with investments in SSC(R), and DSC don't have this facility. The central directorate of National Savings frequently receives complaints of less payment of profit, over deduction of withholding tax, undue deduction of Zakat, etc in these schemes.
Why didn't the CDNS facilitate the customers of these schemes? Furthermore, most people don't use mobile applications. The CDNS needs to immediately start an SMS alert service to minimize the chances of complaints regarding embezzlement.
Arif Khalil
Karachi
This refers to an interesting advertisement captioned 'Join Hands To Mitigate Smog Together' by LDA/ Government of the...
The most peculiar and unfortunate fact in Pakistan is to deny gender inequality. Pakistani women do not get the same...
The province of Sindh is facing the worst socioeconomic, educational and health crises. Despite the lofty claims of...
Pakistan has an agriculture economy so any improvement in agriculture production can benefit many Pakistanis. A...
I recently visited my native town ‘Serai Naurang’ located in Lakki Marwat. The unusual loadshedding I witnessed...
The ongoing Israel-Palestine situation is not merely a war but has escalated into a dire humanitarian crisis. This...