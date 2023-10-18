Cipher case: Indictment of Imran, Qureshi adjourned till 23rd

ISLAMABAD: The Special Court adjourned the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case till October 23.
The Special Court Judge, Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, held the in-camera hearing at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. The judge decided to adjourn the hearing till next week and only distributed copies of the charge sheet among the suspects.
State prosecutor Zulfikar Abbas Naqvi was present while the FIA’s team, along with the investigation officer, also appeared before the court. Barrister Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry were present as Imran’s counsel. Qureshi’s wife and daughter, Mehreen and Mehr Bano, respectively, also reached the court.
Speaking to the media after the hearing, lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat also confirmed that Imran and Qureshi would be indicted at the next hearing. He recalled that the PTI chief had not accepted the copies of the challan during the previous hearing, so they were distributed on Tuesday. Marwat also talked about the issue of jail facilities. “PTI chairman is kept in a cage-like room and his rights are being violated.” He quoted Judge Zulqarnain as saying that the next hearing would take place in a larger room. The lawyer expressed his apprehension that Imran would be sent to a military court on the basis of Section 164 statements of 22 persons, who held press conferences on the May 9 incidents. Marwat also conveyed the message of the PTI chairman, asking the party workers to show patience.
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, had directed the prompt submission of Haj policy to the cabinet
2 cities of Pakistan have been chosen for pilot project in terms of zero power theft, both of them earlier ranked...
Official says team of polio monitors not informed police and district administration before conducting visit for...
Government set Nov 1 deadline for all illegal immigrants, including hundreds of thousands of Afghans, to leave country
I meet people from all walks of life and people from different political parties and there was no politics involved in...
Management submitted, “If so, we would request CJP to take suo motu action on this behalf so that like be treated...