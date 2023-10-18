LCCI holds anticorruption seminar. LCCI

LAHORE: Director NAB Imran Sohail on Tuesday said that NAB is following a three pronged strategy to prevent corruption, which includes awareness, prevention and enforcement.

He was addressing participants at a seminar on the theme of anti-corruption at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). Sohail said that awareness is the key for stopping corruption. Every year, anti-corruption day on December 9 is celebrated all over the world. In this regard, NAB has also started a campaign for awareness and prevention in which they are starting awareness sessions in various institutions and universities.

Director NAB said that corruption is a multi-dimensional and multi-faceted problem. He said that the chambers can play the role of the best facilitator in this regard. Advocacy efforts should be done through the chambers.

Sohail said that anti-corruption networking should be done, and a collective voice can play an effective role against corruption. LCCI President Kashif Anwar and Additional Director Atiya Azmat also attended the event. Anwar said that there should be close liaison between the institutions to get the desired results.