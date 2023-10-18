HealthAsia 2023 to begin at Expo

KARACHI: The healthcare sector is looking for ways to cope with the growing population and complex health issues by adopting modern technology and equipment at a trade fair in Karachi.
HealthAsia 2023, which will run from Oct. 19 to 21 at the Expo Center, will showcase the latest innovations and solutions in the medical field from 150 local and foreign companies, including 80 delegates from Singapore, China, Turkey, Hungary, and Iran.
The event will also feature 19 seminars and workshops to train doctors and paramedical staff on the latest methodologies in the healthcare sector.
Farhan Anis, Vice President of E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan, the organiser of the trade fair, said Pakistan needed to upgrade its health systems to provide better treatment to its citizens and reduce medical tourism.
"The healthcare sector is highly important and equally sophisticated, evolving with consistent upgradation in technology worldwide; Pakistani healthcare must upgrade their systems to provide treatment to the maximum number of patients within the country," he said.
He said HealthAsia 2023 would help local hospitals and medical centers to access the latest technology and equipment without traveling abroad.
