Sindh girls shine in National Swimming. Swim England

LAHORE: Sindh did a fine job as they dominated the 22nd Girls National Age-Group Swimming Championship which concluded in Lahore the other day. As per details, Sindh finished at the pole positions in most of the categories in which the event was conducted.

As per details in under-10 category Zoya Hafiz from Sindh became the group champion with 4 gold, 1 silver and 3 new national records.

Sindh also won the under 10 age group trophy with 5 gold medals, 2 silver medals and a new national record for the relay (Anya Sophia Akhund, Eshaal Zubair, Zoya Hafiz, Meesha Wajid) and Hayaa Rehan Malik and Soha Sohail won medals in the relay.

Meanwhile, in under 12, Sindh won the under 12 Age group trophy with 7 gold medals and 9 silver medals. Swimmers contributing to the medal table were Fariah Imran, Maria Fawaz Allahwala, Fatima Zuberi, Zara Farhan, Mishal Moein Khan and Zuha Haseeb. In under-14 category lHareem Malik from Sindh became the group champion with 5 gold medals and 3 new National Records.

Sindh also won the under 14 age group trophy with 13 gold medals and 2 bronze medals. Other winners contributing to the medal table were Meher Maqbool (with 5 gold medals), Areej Aftab and relay swimmers (Hareem Malik, Meher Maqbool, Mina Riaz, Maryam Naeem Ur Rehman and Mahdiya Rehan Malik)

In under-16 Sindh was the runners up for the Under 16 age group by bagging 5 gold, 10 silver and 7 bronze medals Swimmers contributing to the medal table were Saba Amin leading the Sindh team with 3 gold and 2 silver medal, Zoya Bacaj, Hayah Adnan Ali, Zyra Diwan, Leah Zamindar. Alongside Suzanne Naqvi part of the winning relay team and Nahal Sameer swimming in this age category for the team.