Great opportunity

That the Skardu airport will now be seeing an uptick in international flights is a good sign for Pakistan. All of this will help the country build a better image internationally and create more economic opportunities. Some predict that if all goes well, more countries will start direct flights to Skardu, allowing Pakistan to earn revenue.

Given Pakistan is facing a severe economic crisis, it needs to revamp itself to attract investment. The first step is to open itself to tourists. More tourism will contribute significantly towards economic growth.

Hiba Rehman

Karachi