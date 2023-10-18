Great opportunity

That the Skardu airport will now be seeing an uptick in international flights is a good sign for Pakistan. All of this will help the country build a better image internationally and create more economic opportunities. Some predict that if all goes well, more countries will start direct flights to Skardu, allowing Pakistan to earn revenue.
Given Pakistan is facing a severe economic crisis, it needs to revamp itself to attract investment. The first step is to open itself to tourists. More tourism will contribute significantly towards economic growth.
Hiba Rehman
Karachi
A few weeks ago, girls in Swat were not allowed to play cricket in a public ground. While some say that this was done...
For fresh law graduates, the initial days of their career are quite stressful. When I was young, I used to notice...
Over 22 million people are addicted to smoking in Pakistan. Surprisingly, school- and college-going students also...
I recently happened to have a rather gloomy interaction with one of my classmates whom I saw working as a helper in a...
Karachi is Pakistan’s largest city, and yet it is facing a severe water crisis partly due to the growing influence...
National Savings recently launched a mobile application which provides details of transactions for customers who have...