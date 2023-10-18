Reign of darkness

Pakistan’s tourism hub ‘Skardu’ is forever drowned in darkness; it receives electric power for only two hours. The much-touted Satpara Dam has absolutely failed to meet the area’s power needs. The never-ending water and electricity crisis in the area has pushed it back to the Stone Age. The area’s main source of water, the Shotong waterway, is not yet connected with a tunnel for the safe distribution of water for residential and commercial use. Some time back, a company had won the contract for this construction, but the contractor disappeared after taking advance payments.

Amid all this, Wapda has continued its role as a silent spectator. Around Rs13 billion has gone to waste. This issue needs to be resolved.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu