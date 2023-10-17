I will save country under Nawaz’s leadership: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he would save the country from crises and inflation.
He said this during a meeting with PMLN leader Engineer Khurram Dastgir here. Dastgir informed him about preparations for October 21 and said he would lead a big rally from Gujranwala to welcome former prime minister and PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif. Shehbaz appreciated the enthusiasm of PMLN workers and leaders for preparations to welcome Nawaz. “On October 21, the people of Pakistan will give a historic welcome to their leader Nawaz Sharif,” he said, adding that October 21 would be the beginning of a new era in the history of Pakistan.
The passion of people was telling that the next era belonged to the PMLN, Shehbaz said and added that under the leadership of Nawaz, he would save the country from crises and inflation.
He concluded that the remedy for the sufferings of people was only with the PMLN which, after coming into power, would end inflation like it did before.
