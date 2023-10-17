NOWSHERA: A social figure, Mushtaq Ali, died in a traffic accident on Monday.The funeral prayer for the deceased will be offered at 11am today (Tuesday) at Shah Hussaini Janazagah in Nowshera Kalaan.
The deceased was the brother of Wajid Ali Khan, District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Younas Khan, Vice-Chancellor Jauhar Ali and Shamsher Ali. Qul will be offered on Thursday.
