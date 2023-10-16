Sindh Abadgar Ittehad slams corporate farming projects in province

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad has condemned the corporate farming projects under way in the province, and demanded that sugarcane crushing be started on time with Rs600 per maund.

Nawab Zubair Talpur, president of the Sindh Abadgar Ittehad, held a press conference at the Hyderabad Press Club with other leaders of the organisation, including Muhammad Javed, Abdul Rahim Daras, Abdul Razzaq, Muhammad Anwar and Haji Khan Muhammad.

Talpur said that modern agriculture and corporate farming are being talked about, asking where it is going. He pointed out that millions of acres would be settled in this regard, but, he said, the question is where the water would come from to irrigate these millions of acres.

He also pointed out that agriculture is already suffering in the country due to the scarcity of water, while the farmers of Sindh already have objections regarding the water share of the province.

“We believe that these millions of acres will be irrigated from the water share of Sindh. Farmers are very much in favour of such projects. Agriculturists condemn and make it clear that the residents of Sindh don’t accept this plan.”

He said that according to the Sindh Sugarcane Act, the crushing season at the sugarcane mills starts on October 15. However, he pointed out, crushing has not started yet.

“We demand that the support price of sugarcane be set at Rs600 per maund, and the Sindh government start sugar mills as soon as possible so that sugarcane can be harvested and wheat can be cultivated on these lands.”

He also said that it is the season of rice harvesting, so at this time mill owners and brokers have come into the field, resulting in the price of rice being reduced from Rs4,500 to Rs2,800 per maund.

The nexus of rice mills have started looting the farmers, he claimed. “We demand that the government intervene immediately and enforce the old price of rice.”

Talpur said the farmers are currently paying taxes in the form of Dhal, Aabyana (water tax) and income tax, but if the government wants to impose an agri tax, it should consult with the farmers.