Sunday October 15, 2023
Three federal officers transferred

Secretary Jawad Pal, grade 22 officer of PAS, has been transferred, posted as secretary of Privatisation Division

By Rana Ghulam Qadir
October 15, 2023
The establishment division building can be seen in this picture. — Establishment division website
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has transferred the federal secretary of the Privatisation Commission and the Privatisation Division Dr Ahmed Mujtaba Memon, a grade 22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), ordering him to report to the Establishment Division.

Secretary of the Council of Common Interests Secretariat Jawad Pal, a grade 22 officer of the PAS, has been transferred and posted as secretary of the Privatisation Division. Additional secretary of the Science & Technology Division Usman Akhtar Bajwa, a grade 21 officer of the PAS, and has been reassigned to the Privatisation Commission as secretary. The Establishment Division has issued a notification of these transfers and postings.