Three federal officers transferred

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has transferred the federal secretary of the Privatisation Commission and the Privatisation Division Dr Ahmed Mujtaba Memon, a grade 22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), ordering him to report to the Establishment Division.
Secretary of the Council of Common Interests Secretariat Jawad Pal, a grade 22 officer of the PAS, has been transferred and posted as secretary of the Privatisation Division. Additional secretary of the Science & Technology Division Usman Akhtar Bajwa, a grade 21 officer of the PAS, and has been reassigned to the Privatisation Commission as secretary. The Establishment Division has issued a notification of these transfers and postings.
