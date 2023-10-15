Siraj writes to Muslim rulers for urgent action saving Palestinians

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has made a fervent appeal to the rulers and leaders of Muslim countries, urging them to take urgent proactive measures to prevent an impending human catastrophe in Gaza.

In a statement from Mansoorah on Saturday, he denounced the hypocrisy and double standard displayed by Western nations by openly backing Israeli genocide of Palestinian civilians in Gaza who were entrapped without food, power, water, medicines and other needs of life, besides blatantly disallowing peaceful protests against Israel. He highlighted the stark contrast wherein the same European and US governments and media unanimously condemned human rights violations in Ukraine by openly calling Russian army as occupant and aggressor, but now openly siding with the Isreal’s occupation of Palestine and aggression against unarmed besieged civilians. He lamented the brutal targeting of innocent civilians, including women and children, by the Israeli forces. Sirajul Haq, who was at the forefront for calling the nationwide protest rallies to express solidarity with the people of Palestine, is scheduled to address the Aqsa March in Karachi on Sunday (today). He will be convening a national conference in Islamabad on October 17, focusing on the escalating situation in Gaza. Distinguished figures from various political and religious factions, along with representatives of human rights organisations, have been extended invitations to participate in the conference. He emphasised that Israel's illegal occupation of Palestinian territory has led to the tragic deaths of numerous innocent individuals.

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq stressed the imperative of Ummah unity in backing the Palestinians and emphasised that a resolute stance from the leaders of the Islamic world, rather than relying on the United States or remaining passive, could have potentially secured the independence of Masjid Aqsa and Palestine by now. Commending the Saudi Arabian government for suspending dialogue with Israel, he urged other Islamic nations that have recognised the illegitimate state to retract their decisions.

Earlier, during a meeting with a delegation of teachers at Mansoorah, he condemned the police's use of force and arrests of peaceful protestors across various cities. These demonstrators were protesting the government's move to privatize schools. He strongly denounced these actions by the government, calling for the immediate release of all detainees. He emphasised that authorities should prioritize the enhancement of educational institutions rather than privatising them.