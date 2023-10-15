Punjab Institute of Mental Health to be made centre of excellence: minister

LAHORE : Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram has announced to make Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) a center of excellence.

“Mental health is a fundamental right of every human being especially because many people are facing mental stress in their daily life,” he said while addressing a ceremony as a special guest organized in connection with World Mental Health Day here at Punjab Institute of Mental Health on Saturday.

Deputy Secretary Admin Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Mirza Waleed Baig, Executive Director Punjab Institute of Mental Health Farrukh Abdullah, Prof Dr Ali Madih Hashmi and a large number of patients of the rehab center including faculty members participated. Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram led the awareness walk and also visited the paintings stalls.

Dr Javed Akram said that he had the opportunity to serve humanity in five countries of the world. Doctors treat patients and become part of their prayers. There is a need to spread awareness about the rehabilitation of mentally ill patients in our society. Our system makes us dependent on each other. We invest in people in Pakistan. Our patients are our capital. We pray to Allah that these people will be healthy and play an important role in the development of the society. October 10 is Mental Health Day celebrated all over the world, he added.

He said that Pakistan is going to become the third largest country in the world in terms of population after thirty years. There is only one psychiatric hospital for seven lacs people in Pakistan. Mental health services need to be improved. Many mental health patients in Pakistan go unreported. Action will be taken against quacks in Punjab. A mentally ill person needs more attention than a normal person. The girls of the rehab center of Punjab Institute of Mental Health have presented a wonderful performance. Mentally ill patients are not disabled but differently abled. There should be counseling for patients suffering from mental diseases.

Dr. Javed Akram congratulated the administration for organising the event organized on the occasion of World Mental Health Day. Punjab Institute is bringing reforms for the further improvement of mental health. In the near future, efforts will be made to create more facilities for the patients admitted to the Punjab Institute of Mental Health.

The ongoing development projects in Punjab Institute of Mental Health will be completed on schedule. An entire Department of Physiotherapy is being established at the Punjab Institute of Mental Health. We want to take Punjab Institute of Mental Health to the next level. Punjab Institute of Mental Health has 1,530 beds. Addiction center beds of Punjab Institute of Mental Health are being increased. Punjab Institute of Mental Health is the largest teaching institute in Pakistan for the treatment of patients suffering from mental disorders.

Government is providing free facilities of medicine, diagnostics, accommodation and food to the patients admitted in Punjab Institute of Mental Health. The number of doctors in Punjab Institute of Mental Health will also be filled on priority basis. Punjab Institute of Mental Health is taking better measures for the rehabilitation of mentally ill patients. The government also plans to provide accommodation to PIMH doctors.

Executive Director of Punjab Institute of Mental Health Dr Farrukh Abdullah expressed her gratitude and said that we are grateful to caretaker provincial health minister for coming to the event. World Mental Health Day is a day to give best attention to patients suffering from mental disorders. On behalf of the entire team, we thank the guests who came to the event.

Prof Dr Ali Madih Hashmi expressed his views and said that the Punjab Institute is grateful to the caretaker provincial health minister for giving special attention to the improvement of mental health. The service of inpatients in mental health will continue.

Minister visits Jinnah Burn Centre

The caretaker provincial health minister Prof Dr Javed Akram visited at Jinnah Hospital and Jinnah Burn and Reconstructive Centre on Saturday.

Provincial Health Minister also presided over an important meeting and took important decisions. Executive Director Jinnah Burn and Reconstructive Center Prof. Dr. Kamran Khalid informed about the details of the medical facilities provided to the patients. Medical Superintendent Dr. Yahya Sultan was also present.

The Minister also visited the development projects in Jinnah Hospital and reviewed the ongoing progress and inquired about medical facilities.

Dr. Javed Akram said that he is visiting Jinnah Hospital and Jinnah Burn and Reconstructive Center on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Steps are being taken to improve Jinnah Hospital and Jinnah Burn and Reconstructive Centre. Revamping of Jinnah Hospital Emergency is in final stages. Best treatment of patients in government hospitals is our top priority. Dr Javed Akram said that we are trying to ensure that no patient faces any problem in government hospitals. We are visiting government hospitals on daily basis.