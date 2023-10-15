Indian impunity

This refers to the editorial ‘Persecution under Modi’ (October 13). The case against Arundhati Roy for a speech she delivered back in 2010 will be thrown out of court quickly because whatever she said about Kashmir was true at that point in time since Kashmir still held ‘special status’ in the Indian constitution. The civil society of India which has been a very potent factor in shaping up the secular India we saw until some years ago has become so tame so quickly that it is unfathomable for many of us. Being such a very large country, if things start to fall apart, it will be hard to put things back together. Not only this but having so much influence in the world now, the spillover could hurt many other regions.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton AB
Canada
