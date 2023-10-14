Necessary reforms

I am a professional teacher and know that there are several challenges to the advancement of quality education in the country. These issues include lack of passionate and trained teachers, lack of access to high-quality schools, poor education infrastructure, school books in short supply, poor and polluted learning environments and a lack of the desired political and bureaucratic will to deal with the education crisis.

Our rulers must take steps to improve the quality of education, instead of cosmetic measures. Hire those who really aspire to be teachers and improve the quality of schools.

Kalsoom Abro

Islamabad