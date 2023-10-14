Four more army officials posted in NAB

ISLAMABAD: In order to speed up the accountability process, the Establishment Division has notified the posting of four military officers in different departments of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
According to the notification, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid of infantry has been appointed Director National Accountability Bureau in (BS-20), Lt Col Nadeem Muzaffar as Additional Director in (BS-19), Major Waleed Khalid of Military Intelligence as Deputy Director (BS-18), and Major Qais Kamran Syed of Military Intelligence as Deputy Director (BS-18).
These military officers have been appointed on secondment basis on standard terms and conditions as contained in JSI-4/85 with immediate effect. The notification was issued after approval by Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar.
It is worthy to mention that after approval by the NAB Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Nazir Ahmed, a letter was written to the Establishment Division for deputation of officers from the sensitive institutions.
Sources said besides the services of intelligence agencies, the NAB had also sought the technical services of officials from the State bank of Pakistan, FBR, FIA and other departments for technical support to investigate white-collar corruption.
Sources said the intelligence officers and officials appointed on deputation will perform their duties on their own scale and salary. They said a strong and effective intelligence system will be established in the NAB to speed up the accountability process.
ISLAMABAD: As many as 51 former members of National Assembly are defaulters of Parliament Lodges and MNA hostel as...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Friday directed the Customs department to release all containers, containing...
LONDON: Foreigners in the UK who display antisemitic behaviour or praise Hamas could face deportation, the Daily Mail...
ISLAMABAD: Occupying authorities of the Indian government sealed Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid on Friday, which is...
Humza Yousaf said he feels “powerless and helpless” and that his wife Nadia is in “total distress”
It is surprising to note the national airline has announced the bonus at a time when it is finding it hard to maintain...