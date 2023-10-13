Aaj Ki Amrao Jaan premiere today

LAHORE:Mass Foundation’s musical theatre drama ‘Aaj Ki Amrao Jaan’ will premiere today (Friday), at Alhamra, The Mall.

The play will be performed tomorrow (Saturday), as well. The play will start at 6:30pm on both days and entry is free for everyone. On the occasion of the 14th birth anniversary of playwright, director and TV and theatre actor CM Munir, Mass Foundation is paying tribute to the artiste by dedicating this performance to him. The main idea of this drama is taken from the famous novel ‘Amrao Jaan Ada’ by Mirza Hadi Ruswa. The play is written by Dr Riyaz Babar while President Mass Foundation Aamir Nawaz is the Director.

This drama is choreographed by Gulshan Majeed and Shahid Baloch while the music is designed by Imran Mani. Aamir Ali is the associate director.