SBP says Rs75 notes are valid

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday that two versions of 75 rupee banknotes, one green and one blue, are both valid for use as legal tender.

The SBP issued the green banknote in August 2022 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's independence, and the blue banknote in July 2023 to mark the 75th anniversary of the SBP's establishment.

"Both these banknotes are legal tender across Pakistan," the SBP said in a statement. "These banknotes are equally eligible to perform the function of a medium of exchange i.e. for settlement of private and public obligations." The SBP added that it and all commercial banks would issue and accept both versions of the 75 rupee banknote from the public.