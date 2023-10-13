Honour your undertaking in SC: Stop civilians’ trial in military courts, PTI asks AGP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded the quarters and authorities concerned honour their undertaking in the Supreme Court and immediately halt the trial of civilians in the military courts.



PTI Core Committee member and senior jurist Muhammad Shoaib Shaheen, in his letter to Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, reminded his commitments before the SC that there would be no trials of civilians in military courts.

“In reference to the court order dated 3-8-2023, I would like to inform and request that on 21-7-2023, Constitutional Petition Nos. 24 to 28 & 30 of 2023 was fixed for hearing before the SC, wherein you, after seeking instructions from the federal government, made a statement before the top court that there will be no trials of the persons in military custody,” he wrote in the letter.

The letter reads: “Subsequently, on 3-8-2023, you again reiterated the same stance before the SC and further assured on behalf of instructions specifically obtained from the highest military authority that no trials of the persons in military custody will be commenced.”

However, he said, despite clear undertaking and assurance given by the AGP after seeking instructions from the federal government and the quarters concerned before the SC mentioned supra, trials of the persons in military custody in different cities i.e. Kohat, Malakand, Peshawar, etc. had been commenced.

Therefore, he said: “In view of above, you are hereby requested to inform the concerned quarters and the authorities to honour the undertaking and implement the order dated 3-8-2023 in its letter and spirit, and not to commence the trial as per undertaking and the order of SC.”