Kids to have free treatment in Children Hospital: CM

LAHORE:Children Hospital will also be upgraded and a medical emergency comprising 150 beds will be established in the hospital on the direction of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. Outdoor ward will also be upgraded and a new medicine warehouse will also be established.

Naqvi stated that not only the children will have free treatment but will also be provided medicines. CM Naqvi visited Children Hospital and inquired after the health of under treatment children in the emergency. During CM’s visit, 3 to 4 children were being treated on a single bed in the medical emergency of Children Hospital while one air conditioner was functioning while others were shut down.

CM directed to immediately put on the shut down air conditioners in the emergency. On the request of few mothers, CM issued directions to the Vice Chancellor Children University and Medical Director of Children Hospital for the treatment of children.

CM underscored that it is highly essential to increase the number of beds in the medical emergency and only one children should be treated on a single bed. We have allocated rupees 52 crores for the upgradation of the Children Hospital.

Naqvi sought a plan to increase the number of beds up to 150 in the medical emergency and issued a direction in this regard to the Special Secretary Health, Vice Chancellor and Medical Director Children Hospital. CM also visited the extended emergency consisting of 38 beds in the Children Hospital. He inspected various sections and wards, inquired after the health of under treatment children and inquired from the mothers about the treatment facilities. Naqvi directed to further extend the emergency in the adjacent building of the extended emergency block.

Naqvi also presided over a meeting at Children Hospital where he was given a briefing about the treatment facilities of children and the upgradation plan. CM ordered to complete the up-gradation work by January. He directed to early import child pulse oximeters.

Secretary C&W gave a briefing to CM about the upgradation plan. Vice Chancellor Children University apprised about the hospital affairs.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Javed Akram, Secretary Special Healthcare & Medical Education, Secretary C&W, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences, MD Children Hospital and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted a detailed inspection of the 15.2km long under-construction dual carriageway linking Gujranwala with the Lahore-Sialkot motorway early in the morning.

He inspected the construction work from Benazir Chowk to Wando, checking the earthwork and inspecting the under-construction bridges.

Highlighting the transformative impact of the facility, he underscored that the dual carriageway would significantly slash the travel time from Gujranwala to Lahore to a mere 45 minutes. This efficiency is achieved by connecting Gujranwala to the motorway via the Wando Interchange-Benazir Chowk road link.

Moreover, Naqvi shared plans for the development of a commercial area alongside the link road, aimed at fostering economic activities in the area. He reiterated the paramount importance of the facility, emphasizing its role in providing smooth access to the motorway.

Naqvi added that every effort was being made to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe. He expressed satisfaction with the construction work and appreciated the FWO's performance. The officials of FWO briefed him about the progress made in the project. Meanwhile, taking notice of the tragic incident of the murder of a child in the Dijkot area of Faisalabad after alleged molestation, Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from the IG police.

Expressing deep concern, Naqvi has directed that the accused should be arrested without delay for taking legal action and bereaved family be provided justice. He emphasized that the cruel perpetrator must not escape from the detrimental punishment.

Furthermore, Naqvi also conveyed sincere condolences to the bereaved family in light of this distressing incident, assuring them of the commitment to deliver justice.