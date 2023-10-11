RBISE announces result of HSSC-1

Rawalpindi: Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons, Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) has announced the results of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part 1 (Annual) 2023.

Controller of Examinations Sajid Mahmood Farooqi, while announcing the results at the Controller's Office, stated that 65,400 candidates appeared for the HSSC Part 1 (Annual) 2023 exam, out of which 63,892 candidates were successful. In this exam, there were 25,625 male candidates and 38,267 female candidates. The number of regular candidates was 58,843, and private candidates numbered 5,049. Out of these candidates, 27,896 were successful, while 35,848 candidates did not pass. The pass percentage was 43.66%. The pass rate for female candidates was 50.74%, while for male candidates, it was 33.09%. Additionally, 1,500 candidates were absent from the exam. The results can also be checked on the board's website www.biser­awa­lpindi.edu.pk