Biden quizzed in classified documents probe

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has been questioned as part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents found at his home and former private office, the White House said late on Monday.
The US attorney general appointed a special counsel in January to look into the handling of the secret files, which dated from Biden´s time as vice president under president Barack Obama and immediately afterwards.
“The president has been interviewed as part of the investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Hur,” White House Counsel´s Office spokesman Ian Sams said in a statement. “The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday.”
Sams added: “As we have said from the beginning, the president and the White House are cooperating with this investigation.” He referred further questions to the Justice Department.
US media said the fact that Biden himself had been interviewed showed that the investigation was likely nearing its end. Special Counsel Hur´s team had previously carried out extensive interviews among Biden´s staff, ABC news said.
LONDON: The UK on Tuesday welcomed the release of four British men from detention in Afghanistan and apologised on...
HARARE: Fifteen opposition lawmakers in Zimbabwe have lost their seats in Kafkaesque fashion after what they say is an...
STOCKHOLM: Stockholm will ban petrol and diesel cars in a central 20-block area of the city as of 2025 in a bid to...
BAGO, Myanmar: Residents of Myanmar´s flood-hit Bago city salvaged food and belongings from their waterlogged homes...
WARSAW: Poland´s chief of staff and army head of operations resigned on Tuesday, sparking the biggest crisis the...
CALAIS, France: Police cleared a camp on Tuesday home to about 700 mainly Sudanese migrants in the French port city of...