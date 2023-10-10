Aussies shrug off blunder

CHENNAI: Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has absolved Mitchell Marsh of blame for committing one of cricket´s biggest sins -- dropping a catch which would have seen the back of India superstar Virat Kohli.

Chasing just 200 to win their high-profile World Cup clash, India looked liked slipping to 20-4 when Kohli top-edged a pull to square leg where Marsh was waiting to gobble up the catch. However, possibly distracted by wicketkeeper Alex Carey also rushing to the danger area, Marsh let the ball slip to the ground.

At the time, Kohil had made just 12 runs. "I didn´t think Carey could get there. I think it was Mitch´s catch and probably just Carey got quite close in the end so it might have just put Mitch off," said Hazlewood who took three of the four Indian wickets to fall on Sunday. "Yeah, he dropped a catch, it´s one of those things that happens and everyone´s training hard and working hard off the field to hang on to them. So, yeah, we´ll continue on."