CITY PULSE

The Lost River and the Rising Sea
The AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an exhibition featuring a collection of documents, words and visuals from the edge of Cholistan by Sadia Salim. Titled ‘The Lost River and the Rising Sea’, the show will run at the gallery until October 19. Contact 0300-3618501 for more information.
Hip-Hop Fest
The Alliance Francaise Karachi is hosting a hip-hop workshop and performance. The workshop will be held at 5:30pm on October 9, and the performance at 8:30pm on October 10 at the AFK. Contact 021-35873402 for more information.
War Gardens
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Meherunnisa Asad and Studio Lel. Titled ‘War Gardens’, the show will run at the gallery until October 18. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
It’s My Own Invention
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Farhat Ali. Titled ‘It’s My Own Invention’, the show will run at the gallery until October 12. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
Ghosts of Place
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Nazia Ejaz. Titled ‘Ghosts of Place’, the show will run at the gallery until October 14. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
The Pakistan Saga III
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an exclusive art exhibition featuring paintings by Sabiha Nasr-ud-Deen. Titled ‘The Pakistan Saga III’, the show will run at the gallery from October 12 to October 16. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.
Monochrome Dialogues
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abdul Jabbar, Abid Ansari, Fahad Saleem, Habiba Safder, Khushbakht Islam, Qasim Bugti, Saeed Lakho, Yaruk Mehmood, Zameer Hussain and Zantiana Iqbal. Titled ‘Monochrome Dialogues’, the show will run at the gallery from October 10 to October 20. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
The Penwith Portfolio
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring a remarkable selection of original prints by 12 renowned British modernists: Robert Adams, Alan Davie, Merlyn Evans, Duncan Grant, Barbara Hepworth, Peter Lanyon, Bernard Leach, FE McWilliam, Henry Moore, Ben Nicholson, John Piper and Micheal Rothenstein. Titled ‘The Penwith Portfolio’, the show will run at the gallery until October 28. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board on Sunday arrested Afghan scavengers for their alleged involvement in the...
Hyderabad: Sindh and Pakistan have been continuously destabilised for 75 years. The Pakistan Peoples Party and the...
The Green Crescent Trust , a non-profit organisation, has held the groundbreaking ceremony of its 164th charitable...
A delegation of the Workers’ Union Federation led by Jameel Akhtar called on Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz...
Singer and actor Shahzad Noor on Sunday afternoon performed at the National Academy of Performing Arts where he sang...
As one would expect from literary scholar and poet Dr Taqi Abedi, his speech on Allama Iqbal was a treat for every...