Boy run over to death by car in wedding convoy

A seven-year-old boy lost his life after being crushed under a car as people around him were showering banknotes during a wedding celebration in Orangi Town’s Yaqoobabad area.

Police said that during the hustle and bustle, Muzammil was run over to death by a car that was part of the wedding convoy. Officials said two people were taken into custody after the incident.

Police also said the driver of the car managed to escape, but the vehicle was impounded. Officials said the child’s body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.