Five cops transferred

LAHORE : IG Punjab Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of five police officers.

Lt (retd) Ahmad Mohiuddin has been posted as DPO DG Khan, Naseebullah Khan as DPO Bahawalnagar and Rana Shoaib Mehmood as PSO to IG Punjab. DPO DG Khan Hasan Afzal and PSO to IG Punjab M Afzal have been directed to report to the CPO, Punjab, Lahore.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab paid a surprise visit to 1787 Complaint Centre at Central Police Office on Saturday. He inspected the working of staff in the complaint centre and reviewed the complaints received from across the province and their redressal process.

Rs2,250,000 approved for treatment of cops

A meeting of the Welfare Management Committee was held at the Central Police Office in which Rs2,250,000 were approved for the treatment of police personnel and their families. Traffic Warden M Waseem Arshad was given Rs10 for his wife and daughter’s cancer treatment. Rs5 lakh was given to the wife of late SI Mukhtar Hussain. ASI M Ismail was given Rs5 lakh. Head Constable Habibullah was given Rs250,000 for his wife’s cancer treatment.