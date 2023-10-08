Burglars apprehended

LAHORE : Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) team, in conjunction with the Lahore Police, successfully apprehended a 2-member burglary gang involved in multiple invasions.

The Safe Cities surveillance team trace the suspects to a location in Liaqatabad. Upon noticing these suspicious individuals, the Safe City Authority team promptly informed Liaqatabad Police to conduct a thorough check on the suspects. During the inspection 2 pistols were recovered from the possession of the apprehended suspects. The arrested suspects have been identified as the names of Habib ur Rehman and Adil Nazir.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects were also involved in a series of thefts. As a result, a total of 10 stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession.

Body recovered from canal

The body of a 60-year-old unknown person was found from the BRB canal in Barki area on Saturday.

According to the details, the passers-by informed the police after seeing the body floating in the BRB canal.

Body found

The body of a 35-year-old unknown person was found in Green Town area on Saturday. The police have shifted the body to the mortuary for post-mortem and started the investigation. According to the details, an unknown person died in Peer Bazaar in Green Town area and passers-by saw the body and informed the police.