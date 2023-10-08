Gwadar refinery

Four Pakistani state-owned petroleum companies signed an MOU with Saudi Aramco to build an oil refinery in the port city of Gwadar in July. The refinery will have a processing capacity of 300,000 barrels per day and a petrochemical facility as well.
The project is seen as a major boost to Pakistan’s energy sector, which has struggled to meet the country’s growing demand for fuel and electricity and is expected to create thousands of jobs and promote economic growth.
Sakina Akbar
Karachi
As of December 31, 2022, PIA’s debt and liabilities stood at Rs743 billion – five times more than the total value...
There has been an alarming rise in Coronary Heart Disease among young adults. Several risk factors contribute to this...
Pakistani students studying medicine abroad spend at least $70 million every year to finance their studies, seemingly...
This letter refers to the news report ‘MoFA in quandary over protocol demand for judge’s son’ . The report makes...
This letter refers to the news report ‘Another proposal to split up PIA under study’ . The idea discussed in the...
Our education system has failed to deliver social mobility and socioeconomic development. How long will the teachers...