Gwadar refinery

Four Pakistani state-owned petroleum companies signed an MOU with Saudi Aramco to build an oil refinery in the port city of Gwadar in July. The refinery will have a processing capacity of 300,000 barrels per day and a petrochemical facility as well.

The project is seen as a major boost to Pakistan’s energy sector, which has struggled to meet the country’s growing demand for fuel and electricity and is expected to create thousands of jobs and promote economic growth.

Sakina Akbar

Karachi