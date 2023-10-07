MoFA in a quandary over demand of protocol to judge’s son

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in a quandary over the issue of giving protocol to the son of a VIP during his travel abroad.The rules don’t allow any preferential treatment, however, the ministry has been instructed to do the needful.

The protocol request is related to the son of a sitting judge of Lahore High Court. Syed Muhammad Ali, a doctor by profession, intends to travel to the United States of America. He is son of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi. It has been desired that Muhammad Ali is accorded protocol during the course of immigration in Abu Dhabi and later upon his arrival at New York’s airport from where the embassy staff should drive him to his destination. The same would be repeated on his return to Pakistan.

The letter has been sent by the senior additional registrar of LHC’s Rawalpindi Bench which deals with the matters where the federal government is involved. “It is respectfully submitted that Hon’ble Mr Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Judge, Lahore High Court, Lahore desires for the provision of protocol facilities to Mr Syed Muhammad Ali, son of his lordship at Abu Dhabi [airport] and John F Kennedy International [airport],” reads the letter.

This has been sent from Muhammad Iram Ayaz, District & Sessions Judge who is presently working as senior additional registrar. The schedule of his visit has also been shared. His protocol at Pakistani airport, it appears, will be handled by the police/FIA as the instructions to the MoFA are only related to Abu Dhabi and New York. The foreign secretary, Pakistan’s ambassador in UAE and the consul general in New York have been copied.

“I shall be highly grateful, if necessary, protocol facilities at Abu Dhabi International Airport and John F Kennedy International Airport, New York, for fast process of immigration briefing, along with facilities of conveyance from John F Kennedy International to the address (mentioned) and other protocol facilities may please be provided to Mr Syed Muhammad Ali, son of his lordship according to the above-mentioned scheduled programme,” it further reads. A cell number of LHC staff has also been mentioned in the letter for contact in case the MoFA staff requires further information.

According to the rules, however, MoFA can facilitate judges only when they are on official visit abroad. There is no provision allowing them to do this when they are on private visits, let alone facilitating members of their families. The rules in this regard were framed in 2014 and were approved by the federal cabinet. “Pakistan’s missions abroad provide all appropriate facilitation to the Honorable Judges of the High Courts and the Supreme Court on their official visits to foreign countries,” reads a letter of the MoFA’s protocol division that was circulated to the high courts and govern protocol matters.

However, the letter continues, this Ministry has no specific rules/guidelines relating to the provision of protocol facilities to the Honorable Judges going abroad in their private capacity. In this context, a reference was, therefore, made to the Cabinet Division, being the custodian and initiator of such rules and regulations.

It further reads: “The Cabinet Division has noted that its policies/instructions regarding official foreign visits by dignitaries/government officials do not provide for protocol facilities to the Honorable Judges during their visits abroad undertaken in private capacity. (Copy of the Cabinet Division’s letter is enclosed for perusal.)”